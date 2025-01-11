web analytics
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Govt, PTI didn't ask for negotiating teams' meeting: Ayaz Sadiq

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq has said that the opposition or the government didn’t contact him for convening the negotiating committees meeting, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said that the government will arrange the PTI’s negotiating committee’s meeting with the PTI’s founder, “It is not my responsibility”.

“The government and the allies should decide, if the meeting can be possible or not,” Sadiq said. “I had informed Asad Qaiser on January 04 in a telephonic conversation that their demand of meeting with the PTI founder has been conveyed to the government,” Speaker said.

He said, “Whenever the sides will ask, I am ready to summon the meeting of negotiating committees on a notice of one or two days”.

Ayaz Sadiq also suggested that the PTI leaders could directly talk to Rana Sanaullah or other dignitaries of the government.

