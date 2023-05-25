Govt puts Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi on no-fly list

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government have placed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife on the no-fly list, ARY News reported.

عمران خان ،بشریٰ بی بی سمیت 80 سے زائد افراد کے نام نو فلائی لسٹ میں شامل#ARYNews #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/9nQD4Us4PB — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) May 25, 2023

As per details, the federal government has banned several PTI leaders and workers from travelling abroad.

The federal government has placed more than 80 people on the no-fly list which includes Murad Saeed, Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Fawad Chaudhary, Hammad Azhar, Qasim Suri, Asad Qaiser, Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan earlier asserted that he was ready to constitute a committee for talks and would step back if the panel is convinced on ‘two conditions’.

The former premier said “I am forming a committee for dialogues tomorrow. It will talk about two things — if the country can function better without me, I will leave politics. Second, how is it beneficial for the country if elections are held in October,” supporters.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested from the premises of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It’s worth mentioning that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government is mulling over a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. It will be a joint decision,” he said. “If this decision is taken the matter will be brought to the parliament,” the federal minister added.