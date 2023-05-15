Govt reduces petrol, diesel prices

The finance ministry has notified a decrease in petrol, diesel and other petroleum products prices, ARY News reported on Monday.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the reduction in petrol price by Rs12 per litre, fixing the new price of petrol up to Rs270 per litre for the next 15 days.

The high-speed diesel (HSD) price was reduced by Rs30 per litre and the new price will be Rs258 per litre. Rs12 per litre has been reduced for kerosene oil and the new price will be Rs164.07 per litre.

Rs12 per litre has also been reduced for light diesel, reducing it from Rs164.68 to Rs152.68 per litre.

Following the reduction in petroleum products prices, the finance minister appealed to the transporters to slash the fares.

On April 30, the federal government had reduced the prices of all petroleum products, except petrol, by Rs5 to 10 per litre for the next fortnight ending May 15.

Dar had announced that the price of petrol would remain unchanged at Rs282 per litre while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was reduced by Rs5 per litre to Rs288.

Meanwhile, the prices of light-diesel oil and kerosene were being reduced by Rs10 to Rs164.68 and 176.07 per litre, respectively.

Ishaq Dar had said the finance ministry had tried its utmost to settle the matter of price changes in the nation’s favour after the recommendation from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).