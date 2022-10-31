Govt refuses to provide security for LB polls in AJK

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has refused to provide security personnel for the local bodies (LB) elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), scheduled to take place on November 27, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Interior Ministry has penned down a letter to Secretary Kashmir Affairs, refusing to provide security personnel for the local bodies (LB) elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In the letter, the interior ministry noted that the government cannot provide security in wake of the security situation and severe floods. “The AJK government should use its own resources for the upcoming LB polls,” it added.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission (AJK EC) held a meeting on Interior Ministry’s letter to Secretary Kashmir Affairs.

During the meeting, the AJK EC maintained that LB elections would be held in any case, directing the region’s government to prepare an alternative plan for security.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission (EC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir announced an amended schedule for the long overdue local bodies (LB) polls, fixing Nov 27 for polling.

According to a notification issued by EC Secretary Sardar Mohammad Ghazanfar, polling would be held from 8am to 5pm on Nov 27 and results would be consolidated soon after the close of polling on receipt of the same from the presiding officers.

Earlier, the AJK Supreme Court had directed the government to hold LB polls by Oct 15, 2022, following which the EC had announced the schedule for the purpose, fixing Sept 28 for polling.

However, in its decision on Aug 19, the AJK apex court had turned down the government’s plea and had directed that the exercise should be held by Nov 30 this year.

