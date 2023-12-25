Govt releases all Baloch protestors

ISLAMABAD: The government has released all the remaining 290 Baloch protestors, in light of the deliberations of the committee formed by Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The decision to release the arrested protestors was taken in view of the directions of the honorable court, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

He said that peaceful protest was the right of every citizen, but no one was allowed to take the law into their hands.

The security of the Capital’s Red Zone, where constitutional institutions and the Diplomatic Enclave were located, would be ensured at all costs, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, Islamabad police detained numerous Baloch protesters after using water cannons and baton charges to break the protest against enforced disappearances. Condemnations from human rights organizations and analysts poured in, castigating the “crackdown” on the Baloch protesters.

Yesterday, the caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that it was an effort of the government to go towards the solution of the problem of protestors from Balochistan through negotiations.

The minister said that it was desire of the interim set-up that the protestors should go back to their homes with dignity, honour and safety.

“We want to solve the problems of the protesters and talks should be held in Balochistan or Quetta instead of Islamabad,” Solangi said.

The minister for information said that most of the protesters from Balochistan were women and at this time, they were present in front of the National Press Club.

Security, ambulance and medical facilities were available for the protesters, Murtaza Solangi informed.

The minister said that it was the preference of the protestors to sit in front of the NPC and register their protest peacefully.