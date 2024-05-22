Govt releases Rs4bn for Karachi Safe City project

KARACHI: The Sindh government has released Rs4 billion for the first phase of much-awaited Karachi Safe City Project, ARY News reported.

The project is the main component of the Sindh Safe City Authority and will be completed in two years.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has directed DG Sindh Safe City Authority Asif Aijaz Shaikh to complete first phase of the project on priority basis.

Under the Smart Safe City project, 1300 CCTV cameras would be installed at 300 sites in Red Zone & Airport Corridor with FR and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) capability within eight hours solar back.

Data comprising photographs of jail inmates will also be attached to the system and it will be completed in two-and-a-half years.

The Command-and-Control Building is also being built adjacent to the Karachi Police Office. The project will be completed in two phases consisting of 12,000 cameras along with the upgradation of 2,000 existing cameras.

The system will facilitate monitoring of hospitals for criminals/suspects, multiple camera tracking against suspects and response, database management of criminals and integration with National, Criminal, and other databases.