LAHORE: The Punjab government has finalized a new strategy for the distribution of free textbooks across all government schools before the start of the upcoming academic year, which will also help ease the burden on parents, ARY News reported.

The provincial Punjab Education Department introduced a specific formula to streamline the process and resolve previous distribution challenges.

Under this plan, textbook allocation will be a hybrid of new books and “Book Banks”—a system where usable textbooks are collected from outgoing students and redistributed.

Distribution Breakdown by Grade:

Classes 1–3: Students will receive 100% new books.

Classes 4–5: 80% of students will receive new books, while the remaining 20% will use books from the Book Bank.

Classes 6–9: 50% of students will be provided with new books.

Class 10 (Matric): All students will receive 100% new books due to the introduction of a new syllabus.

The Education Department confirmed that new books have already been transported to district and tehsil warehouses throughout Punjab.

Schools have been directed to collect old, usable textbooks from former students immediately to ensure the Book Banks are well-stocked.

Officials emphasized that book distribution will be based on the latest enrollment figures.

Strict orders have been issued to ensure transparency in the process so that no student’s education is hindered by a lack of resources.