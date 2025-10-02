Govt 'renews efforts' to woo PPP leadership for talks

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has once again reached out to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to address row emerged after Punjab CM’s statement, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

As per details, sources reveal that the government has once again reached out to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in an effort to persuade its leadership.

The government has expressed a desire to hold a meeting with the PPP’s top leadership and is keen on initiating direct dialogue.

According to sources, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will engage in talks with the PPP leadership.

However, the party has informed the government about the unavailability of its top leadership, as President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto are currently in Dubai.

PPP has shared with the government the expected date of their leaders’ return to Pakistan. Once back, Ishaq Dar will directly establish contact with both the PML-N and PPP leadership.

Sources further said Ishaq Dar will brief the PPP leaders on the current political situation, the ongoing parliamentary proceedings, and upcoming legislation. He will also listen to the PPP’s grievances and reservations.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari made it clear that CM Maryam Nawaz won’t apologize to anyone for her statement.

Reacting to the demand of PPP for apology, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said Maryam Nawaz will not apologize for her remarks during a recent public gathering.

She also referred to the Cholistan water canal issue, saying Punjab stepped back despite protests from Sindh. “PPP should focus on its own work and let PML-N do its job,” she asserted.

Bukhari strongly rejected calls for an apology from the Punjab CM. “Why should Maryam Nawaz apologize for working for the rights of Punjabis? People praise Lahore’s development, they should turn Karachi into Europe too.