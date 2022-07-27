Govt replaces DG FIA Tahir Rai

ISLAMABAD: Following a high-level reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the federal government on Wednesday removed Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Muhammad Tahir Rai from the post, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

According to a well-placed source, the federal cabinet, which met in Islamabad with the prime minister in the chair, has approved replacing DG FIA Muhammad Tahir Rai with Mohsin Butt.

Sources mention that Butt is a grade 22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan.

It is learnt that the incumbent government removed Rai Tahir after he refused to initiate ‘bogus’ cases against former prime minister Imran Khan pertaining to Toshakhana gifts.

The government forced DG FIA to initiate an inquiry against the PTI chief and lost his job after the latter refused to follow ‘unlawful’ orders, said sources.

Earlier in the day, hours after Parvez Elahi took oath as chief minister Punjab, the federal government has removed CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

A notification for the removal of the CCPO Lahore was issued today and he was directed to report to the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Bilal Siddique Kamyana was appointed CCPO Lahore three months back when Hamza Shahbaz took oath as chief minister of the province.

On July 22, the Punjab government appointed Faisal Shahkar as new provincial Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister (CM) election.

Comments