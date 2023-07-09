30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 10, 2023
- Advertisement -

Govt rubbishes rumours about lifting ban on MQM founder

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent Pakistan government has rubbished rumours about lifting the ban on Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and his party, saying that the state’s decision was irreversible, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources quoting the government stated that MQM London and his founder have no place in Pakistan, rubbishing rumours about lifting the ban imposed in 2015.

The government stated that no flexibility will be shown in the state policy against ‘anti-national elements’, pointing out that propaganda was being carried out on social media for the MQM founder and his party.

Meanwhile, the government has also decided to take strict action against the responsible carrying out ‘false propaganda’ on social media.

In 2015, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) placed a ban on the broadcast of statements, speeches and images of MQM supremo across all electronic media in the light of a order of the Lahore High Court.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.