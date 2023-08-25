Govt seals all theatres in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab caretaker government has sealed all theatres in Lahore division, ARY News reported on Friday quoting the provincial information minister.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), caretaker provincial information minister Amir Mir said that the government took action after vulgar dances and obscene acts in stage dramas continued despite several warnings and notices.

Amir Mir said that the responsibility of monitoring stage plays has been entrusted to the Arts Council while dancers will be completely banned.

He said that the special team raided the theatre late at night and sealed the theatres in Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur.

بار بار کی وارننگز کے باوجود سٹیج ڈراموں میں بیہودہ ڈانسز اور فحش حرکات سے باز نہ آنے پر حکومت پنجاب نے کریک ڈاؤن کا آغاز کرتے ہوئے لاہور ڈویژن کے تمام تھیٹرز کو سیل کر دیا ہے۔ — Minister Information Punjab (@MinisterInfoPb) August 24, 2023

Earlier, during the last week, the Punjab Arts Council had formed 12 teams to monitor the theatres across the province. According to Caretaker Culture Minister Amir Mir, stage dancers involved in obscenity will be banned for five to 10 years and drama producers for life.

The actresses who were issued show-cause notices included Mehak Butt, Komal Chaudhry, Qismat Shahzadi, Nayab Khan, Sheela Chaudhry, Ayan Akhtar, Sonu Butt, Khushboo Khan, Roshani Khan, Kajal Chaudhry and Sara Khan, Mahnoor and Jia Butt and Tabassum Khan.