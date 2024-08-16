Govt should reconsider firewall installation in Pakistan: P@SHA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) on Friday expressed concerns and plea the federal government to reconsider the installation of the firewall in the country, ARY News reported.

The association’s vice-chairman, Khurram Rahat, disclosed that the recent internet disruption in the country caused a total of $300 million loss to IT sector.

The design and purpose of firewalls in Pakistan has raised concerns among our clients worldwide, with international companies feeling that their data will be compromised.

He further added that the IT industry considered digital disruption as a threat to the economy, suggesting that the government should adopt transparent procedures to make cyber security effective.

However, P@SHA demanded that the government should consult for cyber security and protection of national interest and form a committee comprising all stakeholders.

Vice Chairman PASHA emphasized that firewalls should not be installed by suspending internet access, pointing out the significant negative effects of internet slowdowns on freelancers and the IT sector. He urged the government to enhance internet services promptly to prevent further damage.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hamid Mir, a senior journalist associated with a private news channel, has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court against the installation of firewall and internet shutdown through lawyer – Imaan Mazari.

The applicant in his petition argued that the installation of the firewall apparently caused a drastic drop in internet speed, hurting the youth who are the backbone of the digital economy.

The petitioner has requested that the installation of firewalls, which could potentially impact the fundamental rights of citizens, to be halted and argued that such installations should be carried out only after consulting relevant stakeholders and ensuring the protection of fundamental rights.

Additionally, the petitioner urged that access to the internet for livelihood purposes be recognized as a fundamental human right under the Constitution.

The petitioner also requested that the involved parties be required to provide a detailed report on the firewall implementation.