Petrol price reduced by Rs15.39 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday slashed petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre for the next fortnight, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Finance Ministry reduced prices of petroleum products after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval.

According to a notification issued here, after a reduction of Rs15.39, the new petrol price has been fixed at Rs 273.1 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been decreased by Rs7.88 to Rs 274.8 per litre.

The price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs 7.54 per liter, making the new price Rs 161.17 per liter. The price of the kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs 9.86 per liter to Rs 173.48 per liter.

Earlier on May 13, ARY News reported that a “big relief” in petrol and diesel prices was expected for consumers in Pakistan following a decrease in global oil prices.

The sources said the government was expected to cut petrol price by Rs14 per litre and diesel by Rs10 on May 16 for the next fortnight revision.