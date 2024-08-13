web analytics
Govt splits CAA into three entities

KARACHI: The federal government has divided the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) into three departments — PCAA, Bureau of Aircraft Safety Investigation (BASI) and Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the notification, PAA will control all the commercial airports, while BASI will investigate aircraft accidents.

Meanwhile, all the regulatory departments including flight standard, pilot licensing, aerodrome airspace, airworthiness, air transport and aeromedical will be part of the aviation authority.

It should be noted that the federal government had received a bill pertaining to the PCAA, PAA and BASI passed from the parliament in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Aviation has also issued an advertisement for the posts of director generals of the PCAA and PAA.

Last year, a special nine-member committee was formed to divide the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two separate entities, according to a notification issued.

The notification read that the CAA would be bifurcated into the Pakistan Airport Authority and the Bureau of Air Safety Investigation.

Aviation Ministry Joint Secretary-II Shazia Rizvi has been appointed as the chairperson of the committee.

