Saturday, July 3, 2021
Web Desk

Govt starts administering Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to people

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has commenced administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States, ARY News reported, quoting National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to NCOC, the administration of the Moderna vaccine has started at Mass Vaccination Center F-9 Park Islamabad.

“Moderna Vaccine will be available in selected CVCs across the country from Monday onwards,” it added.

Moreover, the forum also shared details of vaccination centers where the Moderna vaccine would be available from Monday.

Pakistan on Friday received 2.5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States at Islamabad International Airport.

The Covax had also provided stocks of Pfizer-​BioNTech and Astrazeneca vaccines including 100,600 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1,238,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccine.

