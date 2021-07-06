Govt taking steps to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan is taking steps to bring back its nationals stranded in Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, hundreds of Pakistanis intending to travel to Saudi Arabia stuck in Afghanistan after Riyadh banned entry from Kabul over coronavirus concerns.

Sources privy to the matter said that the Pakistani nationals will be tested for COVID-19 while entering to the country. Only those who test negative for coronavirus will be allowed to go home, they added.

The people will be quarantined for 10 days if their test report came out positive for the virus, the sources said.

Earlier today, keeping in view the worsening situation of COVID-19, the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan had been closed, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

In his tweet, Sheikh Rasheed had said, the border crossing had been closed on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“The Torkham border crossing will remain closed till further orders from the NCOC.”