Govt striving to modernise fisheries in Gwadar: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said that the modernisation of fisheries in Gwadar was the government’s top priority, ARY News reported.

The prime minister made these remarks in a meeting with a delegation of the Gwadar Shipping and Clearing Agents Association. He said the government would fully exploit the export potential of fisheries in Gwadar.

The delegation, including President of the Association Abdur Raheem Zafar, Secretary General Hameed Baloch, and Faisal Dashti requested the prime minister to initially allow the import of a certain chunk of government’s cargos through the Gwadar Port before making it fully operational.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to present a comprehensive report in this regard. Calling Gwadar a future hub of sea trade, the prime minister said the government was taking measures to establish industries at the Port besides building communications infrastructure to link the industrial areas.

He said the provision of employment opportunities and facilities of international standards to the people of Gwadar was inevitable for the progress of the Port. The delegation members informed the prime minister about the challenges faced by shipping clearing agents and fisheries.

PM Kakar assured them that their issues would be resolved on a priority basis.

The delegation also appreciated the measures taken by the government for the provision of employment and professional training to the fishermen besides addressing the overall problems of Gwadar city.