Govt submits KE tariff revision request to NEPRA

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has submitted has asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for a revision of K-Electric’s tariff, ARY News reported.

Federal Energy Minister Awais Leghari, in a statement, said that Pakistan’s power sector cannot afford to bear the inefficiencies of any private or public company, nor can it sustain tariff hikes to mask such shortcomings.

“Our revision request is responsible and aimed at fostering a sustainable and healthy environment in the electricity distribution system,” the minister said. He said the review process would be transparent and fair, ensuring minimal financial strain on both the government and consumers.

Awais Leghari said that the need for enforcing regulatory laws in distribution companies (DISCOs). “We will approach NEPRA to secure a fair price for consumers, expecting decisions that benefit both the nation and its people.”

On net metering, the energy minister said that the policy has been reviewed again after stakeholder consultations, with implementation expected within a month if approved.

Awais Leghari said that electricity prices for 31 percent of industries have been reduced, and 1.8 million domestic consumers have seen a 50 percent price cut.

Earlier, the NEPRA has directed K-Electric (KE)to adopt different measures immediately to improve operational performance and avoid load-shedding in Karachi



In the month of May 2025, during scorching weather and heatstroke, Karachi residents have been experiencing K-Electric load-shedding, and the outages last up to 12 hours in some areas.

In reply to rising complaints, the NEPRA has directed K-Electric to enhance its operational competence and reduce power outages.

The regulatory company has highlighted that K-Electric’s load-shedding is hurting businesses and daily life in Karachi, which is the largest city of the country and also known as an industrial hub.

NEPRA has also directed KE to improve the standards of recovery and minimise losses to ensure a continuous power supply.