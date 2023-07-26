Govt successfully addressed challenge of floods: PM Shehbaz

KARACHI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that dealing with the devastations of the flood was a big challenge, but the federal government along with the provincial governments and NDMA combated with this challenge.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of distributing keys of houses and ownership rights to the flood affectees of Sindh in Karachi on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of NDMA, PDMA, provincial and federal institutions, and the government of Sindh with regard to the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said philanthropists generously helped the flood victims during the flood. He said the construction of houses for the flood affectees is a good step.

Read more: PM vows to rebuild flood-affected areas under 4RF

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to build back the flood-affected areas better under Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

The Prime Minister said he chaired the 3rd meeting of the International Partners Support Group yesterday to review the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas.

He said the meeting of the Group, which was formed after the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva, was held to mark one year of the devastating floods that exacted a heavy toll on Pakistan.