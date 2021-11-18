Govt will welcome suggestions on electoral reforms: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has suggested the opposition parties come to the Speaker National Assembly’s office instead of moving court, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fawad Chaudhry in his Tweet said, “Understand the EVM system first, we will address all concerns, overseas Pakistanis cannot be turned down on their right to vote, it was our promise.”

“We will welcome the suggestion from the opposition over electoral reforms.”

اپوزیشن کو ایک بار پھر کہتاہوں عدالت کی بجائے اسپیکر آفس آئیں اصلاحات کیلئے آپ کی تجاویز کا خیر مقدم کریں گے EVM کے نظام کو پہلے صرف سمجھیں آپ کے تمام خدشات دور کریں گے اوورسیز پاکستانیوں کے ووٹ کے حق پر پیچھے نہیں ہٹ سکتے یہ ہمارا انتخابی وعدہ تھا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 18, 2021

The minister further said that the politics of the Sharif, Zardari families has become an old story, now it is the turn of new players in the opposition as well, the next two years will determine the politics of the next two decades of Pakistan’s history.

Read more: Govt passes Election Amendments Bill allowing EVMs, voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

On Wednesday, the joint session of the Parliament passed important bills including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Second Election Amendment Bill 2021, and the Kulbhushan Jadhav bill, allowing him the right to appeal amid the hues and cry of the opposition.

