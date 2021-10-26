Govt to support BAP candidate for CM slot in Balochistan: Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Tuesday said that the government will support a BAP candidate for the chief minister’s slot in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

Khattak was talking to media after a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“Which candidate will be backed by the PTI for the next chief minister of Balochistan,” a reporter asked the minister. “We will support a candidate of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)”, Khattak replied.

“We will support the majority decision of the BAP. It is upto the party to take decision on Quddus Bizenjo,” he further said.

Earlier, Pervaiz Khattak called on Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani at his chamber. PTI’s chief organizer Saifullah Niazi was also present during the meeting.

They consulted over formation of new government in Balochistan, according to sources.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan’s parliamentary group yesterday in a session decided to nominate Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind for the party’s candidate for Balochistan chief minister.

BAP acting president Zahoor Buledi yesterday confirmed that the party and its allies have agreed over the name of former speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo as the new CM of Balochistan.

