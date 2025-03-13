Govt tables resolution against six-canal scheme in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: People’s Party on Thursday tabled resolution in Sindh Assembly against contentious scheme of six canals from the Indus River, vehemently opposed by the people of Sindh.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah presented resolution saying no canal, including the Cholistan Canal, can be built without consent of Sindh, this has been guaranteed in 1991’s Indus River Water Apportionment Accord. “Building new canals on Indus River has been illegal”.

“Indus River’s delta being destroyed owing to shortage of water in the river,” resolution read.

“This house rejects all six canals including Cholistan. It is mandatory to consult with the government of Sindh over a proposed scheme of any canal from Indus River,” according to the resolution.

“This house demands the federation and the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to consult with Sindh over the matter.”

“Federal government should hold talks with Sindh over the issue, as no construction is acceptable against the 1991 Water Accord,” resolution read.

Sindh’s Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro speaking over the government resolution said that President Asif Zardari didn’t approve the scheme of any canal, “Show us if Asif Zardari approved it”.

He said the PPP is the only political party that has represented Sindh over the river water’s distribution. “The People’s Party was in opposition in 1997 when a party provided 2/3 majority in assembly had announced construction of Kalabagh Dam”.

“Sindh’s people opposed the decision and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto staged sit-in at Kamoo Shaheed against it”, irrigation minister said. “The PPP buried the Kalabagh dam scheme forever”. “The people in GDA today were allies of the PML-N at that time,” he said.

“Once again efforts being made to rob the river water”, he said.

“Qaim Ali Shah and Nisar Khuhro tabled two resolutions in assembly against Thall Canal scheme”, he said.

He said the People’s Party has always protected Sindh’s water rights.