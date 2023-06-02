31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 2, 2023
- Advertisement -

Govt to add development projects on ‘political basis’ in next budget

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has initiated preparations to include development projects based on political considerations in the budget, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the budget provides an opportunity for various political parties and MNAs to include their projects so that funds can be allocated for them. In this regard, the government has started preparations to include development projects based on political considerations in the budget.

The sources within government, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given permission to incorporate new projects into the budget process.

READ: NSC meeting ‘postponed’ due to PM’s Turkiye visit

Sources added that, a timeframe has been given to include the new projects in next budget, while the new projects could be related to the development of transportation and infrastructure.

Sources stated that the National Economic Council (NEC) had set a deadline of March 31, 2023, for the inclusion of new projects, after which new projects cannot be included after the deadline.

Government sources revealed that the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given a one-time concession to the timeline as the chairman of as Chairman of the National Economic Council.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.