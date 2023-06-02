Govt to add development projects on ‘political basis’ in next budget

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has initiated preparations to include development projects based on political considerations in the budget, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the budget provides an opportunity for various political parties and MNAs to include their projects so that funds can be allocated for them. In this regard, the government has started preparations to include development projects based on political considerations in the budget.

The sources within government, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given permission to incorporate new projects into the budget process.

READ: NSC meeting ‘postponed’ due to PM’s Turkiye visit

Sources added that, a timeframe has been given to include the new projects in next budget, while the new projects could be related to the development of transportation and infrastructure.

Sources stated that the National Economic Council (NEC) had set a deadline of March 31, 2023, for the inclusion of new projects, after which new projects cannot be included after the deadline.

Government sources revealed that the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has given a one-time concession to the timeline as the chairman of as Chairman of the National Economic Council.