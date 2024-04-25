28.9 C
Govt to appoint Lahore Commissioner Randhawa as Islamabad chief commissioner

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to remove Captain (retd) Anwarul Haq from the office of chief commissioner of Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a Grade 20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, is expected to replace outgoing Anwarul Haq.

Sources said that the Ministry of Interior has requisitioned the services of Lahore Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, a BPS-20 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, for his posting in the Islamabad Chief Commissioner Office or Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Official sources said that with the approval of the prime minister, the senior bureaucrat would be appointed as federal capital’s chief commissioner.

On the other hand, Director General Administration Aamir Khalil will replace Abdul Razzaq as the DG Resources in the CDA, while Abdul Razzaq would report to the HR Directorate.

It is pertinent to mention here that Captain Retired Muhammad Anwarul Haq was appointed new chief commissioner of Islamabad during the caretaker government tenure.

Haq was earlier deputed as the Rawalpindi commissioner and had replaced Noorul Ameen Mengal.

