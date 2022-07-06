Govt to be sent packing in few days, claims Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed claimed that the incumbent government would be sent packing in few days, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists during a protest against journalist Imran Riaz Khan’s arrest, Murad Saeed said that the regime was changed due to an American conspiracy. “Cases were registered against journalists for raising questions against the conspiracy,” he added.

“The government has targetted the journalists who exposed the American conspiracy and raised questions against the imported government,” the PTI leader added.

The former federal minister said that the ‘imported’ government would be sent packing in one or two days. “The incumbent rulers are leading Pakistan to a Sri Lanka-like situation,” he added.

He further said that the government has destroyed the country’s economy and increased the petrol prices by 100 percent. Murad Saeed added that those who should be in jails are running the country.

On Tuesday, the journalist was taken into custody by the contingents of Rangers and police. Talking to ARY News, Mian Ali Ashfaque, the lawyer of Imran Riaz Khan said his client was taken into custody from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

He said as per clear directions of the Islamabad High Court, Imran Riaz Khan cannot be taken into custody and termed the arrest as contempt of court.

