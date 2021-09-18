Saturday, September 18, 2021
Govt to bear medical expenses of Pakistan’s second tallest man

KARACHI: The Sindh government will bear the expenses of treatment of Pakistan’s second tallest man Naseer Soomro, according to a notification issued by the health department.

Soomro, who is seven foot nine inches, is said to be suffering from a chronic lung disease.

Taking notice of his ill health, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho issued directives for his treatment at Agha Khan University Hospital, Karachi at the provincial government’s expense.

In 2018, Soomro, who hails from Sindh’s Shikarpur district, was put on a ventilator at a private hospital due to some breathing issues.

Back in 2019, posts had surfaced on social media claiming that Soomro had died. But, the claims turned out to be false.

“I am alive and speaking to you and I don’t understand what people get from spreading such false news,” he confirmed to news agency AFP.

