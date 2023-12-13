Govt to block CNICs of PTI absconders involved in May 9 riots

LAHORE: The Punjab police has urged the federal government to block CNICs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders (PTI) leaders who were declared absconders in May 9 vandalism cases, ARY News reported.

In a letter written to NADRA, the police have requested to block the CNICs of 18 PTI leaders.

The absconded leaders include Murad Saeed, Imtiaz Sheikh, Farhat Abbas, Wasif Qayyum, Hamid Raza, Farrukh Habib, Aslam Iqbal, Azam Swati, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Ahmed Niazi, Zubair Niazi, Saeed Ahmed Sindhu and Hammad Azhar.

Earlier, the Lahore police department prepared a new list of 850 suspects in cases related to the May 9 riots and arrested 54 accused who were allegedly involved in arson.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders are facing probe after the May 9 incidents that were triggered across Pakistan after the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 this year.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers were agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore had come under attack during a protest by PTI workers.