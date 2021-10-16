Govt to bring amendments to NAB ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to bring amendments to the newly promulgated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, 2021.

Sources having knowledge of the matter told ARY News today that the proposed amendments would empower the national graft buster to investigate cases of cheating public at large and fraud.

Also Read: Presidential ordinance to amend NAB law challenged in LHC

Accountability courts would be given powers to determine surety amount a person seeking bail is required to pay as the new NAB law stipulates a surety bond equal to the amount specified in a graft case.

The proposed amendments would seek to clear ambiguity about the process to record statements of witnesses as the ordinance creates an impression that statements would only be recorded through video link.

Read: President Arif Alvi promulgates National Accountability amendment ordinance 2021

The amendments would be introduced through an ordinance to be issued after the ongoing session of the National Assembly ends.

On Oct 6, President Arif Alvi had promulgated NAB second amendment ordinance 2021, giving powers to his office to establish as many accountability courts, and appoint judges.

The president, as per the amendment ordinance, will appoint chairman NAB after consultation with the prime minister and opposition leader and in case of disagreement, the matter will be sent to a 12-member parliamentary body having equal representation from treasury and opposition for a consensus.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!