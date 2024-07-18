web analytics
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Govt to conduct national drug survey after 13 years

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday accorded approval in principle for the conduct of National Drug Survey.

Chairing a meeting of the committee for the National Drug Survey, in Islamabad, the interior minister directed to finalise matters related to survey within 15 days.

Under this exercise, data of persons using drugs will be collected.

Mohsin Naqvi said the ANF and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics should jointly formulate the methodology, nature of data required, sample format and timeline for conducting the survey.

He said the international development partners should also contacted for cooperation in the conduct of the survey.

Mohsin Naqvi said the drug survey should be authentic and comprehensive, emphasizing it will ensure effective decision making against narcotics

He directed that apart from homes, data should also be collected from educational institutions, slums

There will be no compromise in the fight against drugs, said Naqvi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last national drug survey was conducted back in 2013.

