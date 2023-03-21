Govt decides to constitute JIT over terrorism cases against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) over the terrorism cases against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

As per details, the JIT will hold an inquiry into registered terrorism cases against the PTI chairman Imran Khan and party workers.

Sources said that the JIT will also analyze the situation created after the former prime minister Imran Khan’s court appearance last week.

Furthermore, the JIT will also investigate the PTI worker’s protest and violent actions against police and other law enforcement agencies, sources added.

Earlier, the coalition government termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘a gang of militants’ trained by banned outfits, vowing to take stern action against under the law.

It was stated that the whole nation saw that PTI “was not a political party but was a gang of militants trained by banned outfits” and all evidence and proofs were available about it, so it was decided that action would be taken according to the law.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

The FIR stated that the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism. An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

