Govt to distribute free flour among deserving families

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to distribute free-of-cost flour to deserving families ahead of Ramazan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision was taken in a session chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The premier announced the distribution of free flour among 185,000 deserving families in Islamabad from 40 points established at the state-owned Utility Store Corporation (USC) from March 18.

The data of the deserving families will be collected from the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the government is making efforts to provide relief to the poor and middle-class segments. He also directed concerned authorities to make adequate arrangements to facilitate the nationals to avoid standing in long queues.

The federal government will distribute free wheat among overall 15,800,000 deserving families across Punjab, as well as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Moreover, flour at cheaper prices will be provided to the citizens in Balochistan through 50 Ramazan bazaars.

