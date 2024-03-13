23.9 C
Govt to ensure electricity, gas supply during sehri, iftar: Energy Minister

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Energy Dr Musadik Malik has said the government’s pledge to ensure electricity and gas supply during sehri and iftar times, ARY News reported.

He was speaking after assuming charge of the Ministry of Energy in Islamabad.

The minister said that the current government’s top priority is ensuring the convenience of the people.

He reiterated the government is committed to facilitating local and foreign investment in the gas and minerals sector.

Additionally, he highlighted efforts initiated to find sustainable solutions to circular debt.

Earlier, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced continued gas supply during Sehr and Iftar times in Ramadan.

Read more: Ramzan: No gas loadshedding during Sehr, Iftar, announces SSGC

According to the schedule, gas supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm and 10 pm to 3 am during the Holy month.

The SSGC will ensure a continued supply of gas during Sehr-o-Iftar times, the SSGC said. Pakistan’s gas reserves are declining 8 to 10 per cent every year, the company said in its statement.

In an alarming announcement, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said that Pakistan’s gas reserves are likely to be reduced by half by 2027.

The SSGC said the consumption of the gas is increasing and the reserves of the natural gas are diminishing rapidly. The company underlined the need to shift to RLNG from the local gas.

The SSGC further said it is working on biogas, nitrogen production and production of gas from the coal to meet the needs of the country’s gas.

