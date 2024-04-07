Govt to ensure health facilities for every Pakistani: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government will ensure the provision of health facilities for all so that every Pakistani has access to quality healthcare.

Shehbaz Sharif in his message issued by the PM Office Media Wing on World Health Day said, “Towards our destination of a healthier nation, I once again reiterate the commitment to transform Pakistan’s healthcare sector at all levels that will ensure that every Pakistani has access to quality healthcare,”

PM Shehbaz, who is currently in Saudi Arabia on an official tour, said that this year’s theme “My health, my right” aptly encapsulated every citizen’s right to quality health services.

The prime minister said their focus would remain on improving primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare, medical education, preventive healthcare, and improved governance.

“We will partner and encourage provincial governments to expand and upgrade health facilities, launch mobile health clinics for enhanced access, re-energize immunization, and improve mental health services,” he added

PM Shehbaz said that their top priorities continue to be the creation and functioning of the Medical City, the Cancer Care Hospital, and the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute facilities in each province.

“We take pride in having launched the Health Card during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s 2013-18 tenure. We remain committed to universal health coverage and universal health insurance for our population, particularly providing free-of-cost healthcare services to low and middle-income families,” he added.

The prime minister also praised the efforts of nurses, paramedics, medical experts, and other healthcare workers on World Health Day for their tireless work delivering healthcare services to the country day and night.

