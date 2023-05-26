Govt to establish new board to uplift telecom services

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday decided to establish Universal Service Fund (USF), a new board for the development of telecommunication services across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the federal cabinet has approved the summary of the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) to establish USF – a new board for the development of telecommunication services – in which experts from the field will be the member of the board.

Sources revealed that the secretary of IT will be the Chairman of the USF Board, while the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other members of the Telecom will also be added in the board.

Legal expert Sofia Saeed, financial expert Ayla Majid, telecom expert Muhammad Yousuf, and the CEO of the Universal Service Fund (USF) have also been included in the board.