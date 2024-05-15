Govt to expedite conversion of tube wells on solar energy

ISLAMABAD: Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has affirmed to expedite the conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar energy in Balochistan.

The minister said this while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to discuss issues of agriculture and electricity sector impeding the well-being of people in Balochistan.

The planning minister assured that all resources are being utilized to ensure the timely completion of federal development projects in Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Safraz Bugti, who also attended the meeting, also discussed the severe difficulties faced by farmers as a result of electricity shortage in the province.

Highlighting the need to adopt alternative energy sources to ensure electricity supply, the chief minister suggested that solar energy harvesting and solar tube wells can improve agriculture sector.

Safraz Bugti further assured that the provincial government is aware of its responsibility to remove hurdles facing farmers in the province. He added that stopping electricity theft is a joint and the Balochistan Government will ensure measures against this menace.

Ahsan Iqbal advised Power Division and the Provincial Government of Balochistan to prepare a road map and strategy for the transfer of underground tube wells to solar energy and implement it soon.

Moreover, he instructed the key officials to start an awareness campaign to educate the public on electricity theft.

Instructing relevant departments to take strict measures against people involved in electricity theft, the Minister said electricity theft and non-payment of bills are major causes of load shedding.