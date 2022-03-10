‘Govt to focus on no-trust move in Centre’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the government ministers and lawmakers that the federal government will focus on the opposition’s no-trust move in the Centre before dealing with the matters related to Punjab province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan has hinted at leading a political rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk before the National Assembly (NA) session of the no-confidence motion.

The statement was made by the premier while chairing a meeting with the members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) and ministers in Lahore.

He said that the matters related to the no-confidence motion in the centre will be brought into consideration first before dealing with the developments in Punjab.

He told the ministers and lawmakers that he will address a rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk a day before the no-trust move to expose the opposition’s plan. PM Khan added that every decision will be taken at an appropriate time and no compromise will be made on the accountability.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is “stable” and joint opposition will face defeat on all fronts.

He had said this was talking with Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar who called on him here in Lahore.

During the meeting, the prime minister had also tasked the Punjab governor and CM Buzdar to engage with Punjab MNAs and MPAs amid a no-confidence motion in the Centre and a tense political situation in Punjab.

On the occasion, matters pertaining to the political situation of the country, ongoing developmental projects and administrative matters of the province were also discussed.

