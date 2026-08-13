Govt to hold talks with goods transporters today as strike continues

KARACHI: A crucial round of talks between goods transporters and the governments officials will be held in Karachi today, as the strike continuing to affect supplies across the country.

Goods transporters will hold talks with the federal ports and shipping minister and Sindh’s transport minister on Thursday, President All Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance, Malik Shahzad Awan said.

“Sindh’s chief secretary, Commissioner Karachi and DIG Karachi Police will also attend the talks,” transporters representative said.

“Countrywide strike of goods transporters has been underway across Pakistan, which will continue for indefinite period until approval of our demands,” Shahzad Awan said.

“We won’t accept any assurance of the federal or the provincial government and continue the strike until approval of demands and a notification being issued,” he said.

The goods transport protest is affecting the movement of goods as well as essential food items, raising concerns over further disruptions to the country’s supply chains.

The goods transporters launched the wheel-jam strike last week to protest against what they call unfair taxation, rising operational costs and lack of implementation of transport policies.