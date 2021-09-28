‘Govt to initiate upgradation of 167 schools, colleges in Islamabad’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Tuesday that the government will initiate the upgradation of 167 schools and colleges in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar chaired a high-level session to review the steps for the upgradation of schools and colleges in different areas of the federal capital.

The chief education briefed the participants of the session that the lists were finalised to initiate the upgradation of 167 education centres where the authorities will ensure the provision of modern facilities.

A multi-sectorial team was constituted under the supervision of Raja Khurram Nawaz that will further review the lists for the provision of facilities and upgradation of the schools.

During the meeting, Asad Umar said that the upgradation of new schools should be initiated as per requirements but not on the political basis. He added that the upgradation work of 167 schools and colleges will be started soon in Islamabad.