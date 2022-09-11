Govt to launch ‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ for transparency in relief aid

ISLAMABAD: On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a ‘Digital Flood Dashboard’ to ensure transparency over flood relief assistance and its distribution system, will be formally launched tomorrow (Monday).

An announcement in this regard was made during a meeting chaired by the prime minister. The meeting comprehensively reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief activities in the flood-hit areas.

Digital Flood Dashboard would provide direct information to the general public about the financial support and the relief goods being received and distributed among the flood affectees at the global, federal and provincial levels, PM Office said in a press release.

Besides, ensuring transparency in the ongoing processes, the general public and media would be kept abreast of the relief measures.

The prime minister would personally supervise the digital dashboard as he had promised to the international community and the nation that relief assistance would be provided to the flood victims in a transparent way. The launching of this dashboard would be a step in this regard.

During the meeting, the prime minister also reviewed the restoration of life activities in the flood-affected areas and directed for expediting the rehabilitation of roads, bridges, power supply and other relief measures.

He also directed that provision of basic necessities of life including food items should be ensured in the flood-affected areas.

While stressing upon collective mechanisms and cooperation with the provincial governments, the prime minister underlined the need for early restoration of roads and the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to resolve other issues faced by the provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif had announced that the audit of the financial aid received for the flood victims would be conducted by the AGPR and the world’s reputed audit firm for transparency.

As per my commitment to ensure transparency, Government has decided to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR & a private audit firm of global standing. They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent.The audit reports will be made public. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 3, 2022

Across the country, about 33 million people have been affected by the flooding, nearly two million homes and businesses destroyed, 7,000 kilometres (1.3 miles) of roads washed away and 256 bridges knocked out.

