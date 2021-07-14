Govt to launch ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ initiative to alleviate poverty

ISLAMABAD: The government is going to launch “Kamyab Pakistan” initiative on July 29 with an aim to pull as many as four million families out of poverty, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision to launch the initiative later this month was taken during a meeting between Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the initiative at a ceremony to be held at Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention Centre.

Speaking during the meeting, Tarin said the prime minister decided to expedite public welfare projects. The Kamyab Pakistan programme will be launched in the country on July 29, he added.

Housing schemes, skill development, easy loans, health cards, and other facilities will be part of the programme, he said, adding a comprehensive plan has been devised to pull four million families out of poverty.

Dar said interest free loans of up to Rs500,000 will be given to the deserving people for agriculture and business purposes. Under the programme, the government would impart technical education to one member of a household and include the poor in low-costing housing schemes.