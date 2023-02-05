Govt to make Rs50 hike in petrol price: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday stated that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government is agreed on International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) terms to increase the petrol price by Rs 50 per litre, ARY News reported.

While addressing the media in Multan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the coalition government agreed on IMF’s terms to increase the price of petrol by Rs50 per litre and this rate of electricity will be raised by Rs 7 per unit.

He claimed the new taxes of 700 billion would be imposed in the mini-budget, on the other hand, people are forced to buy flour in queues.

The former foreign minister said that PTI workers are ready for the general elections and they will fail the opposition’s ‘rigging strategy’.

Qureshi further said that Maryam Nawaz should tell the nation about another wave of inflation after new hikes in the prices of essential commodities and utilities.

