Ata Tarar says govt wouldn’t tolerate anti-state use of social media

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says the government will not tolerate the anti-state use of social media, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore today, he said that people should use social media responsibly as the anti-state use of social media will not be tolerated.

He maintained that government understands the economic challenges faced by the country and that Prime Minister holds meetings on daily basis to overcome these challenges.

Tarar said that the present government, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s dynamic leadership, is working tirelessly for Pakistan’s progress.

Expressing sorrow and grief over loss of precious lives in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan, the Information Minister said armed forces have presented unprecedented sacrifices during war against terrorism and continue to do so.

To a question, he said all political parties should sit together to agree on a code of ethics for social media.

To another question, the Minister said the government is taking measures for privatization of loss-generating government institutions.