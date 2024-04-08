36.9 C
Govt to outsource diagnostic lab of PIMs hospital: sources

ISLAMABAD: After the privatization of PIA, the Ministry of Health is preparing to outsource the diagnostic lab of the country’s largest government hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMs), ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development disclosed that preparations are underway to initiate the process of running PIMs under a Public-Private Partnership model, with planned that the hospital be outsourced in a ‘phase-wise’ manner.

In the initial phase, it is reported that the Department of Radiology and Laboratory Services at PIMS will be outsourced, meanwhile, in the second phase, additional sectors of PIMS are slated for privatization, sources said.

Meanwhile, in the third phase, sources suggested that a decision regarding the utilization of PIMS’ substantial land assets, valued at trillions, is anticipated.

In parallel, plans are reportedly underway to develop residential towers within the existing colony of PIMs Hospital.

On the other hand, the employees’ union of PIMs hospital is gearing up for post-Eid protests against the impending privatization drive.

