Govt to outsource waste disposal in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to outsource a waste collection project in Lahore in a bid to improve the city’s waste disposal, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the provincial government has finally decided to hand over Lahore’s waste collection project to a private company.

In this connection, the chief secretary has directed concerned departments to prepare a plan and submit it to the office as soon as possible.

The secretary also directed the concerned department to prepare suggestions regarding Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) employees.

LHC orders fine

The Lahore High Court (LHC) back in January this year had ordered the imposition of fine over dumping garbage on the roads.

The orders were passed by the honourable court while hearing a case related to the increasing threat of smog in the province. At the outset of the hearing, the LHC bench showed resentment over the burning of garbage against the court orders.

Justice Shahid Karim while summoning a detailed report from the CEO of the Lahore Waste Management Board remarked he will be held responsible if garbage burnt on the roads.

The court had also directed to cut the monthly salary of the employee who was found burning garbage and imposing a fine.

