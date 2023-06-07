Govt to provide maximum relief to masses in budget: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the coalition government is committed to providing maximum relief to the people in the upcoming budget, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said massive programmes have been earmarked for farmers, IT and export sectors as well as the youth.

The Minister said passing dividends of the reduced oil prices on the common people is Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s top agenda. She said the Prime Minister is holding consultative meetings with different stakeholders and other key segments of society in this regard.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the coalition government is striving hard to put the economy on the path of stability and growth, but the dream of economic stability remains elusive without having political stability in the country.

She said an anti-state mindset nurtured by the PTI and its Chief has not only brought political instability to the country but also ruined Pakistan’s economy. She said these anti-state forces are callously hell-bent to harm Pakistan’s interests.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to include ‘mega incentives’ for the Information Technology (IT) sector in the fiscal budget 2023-24, aimed to boost the country’s IT exports.