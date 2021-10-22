Govt to provide subsidy on essential commodities: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State Farrukh Habib said on Friday that the government will provide subsidy on essential commodities to the poor segment of the country, ARY News reported.

Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a visit to Lahore today. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar held a meeting with PM Imran Khan and briefed him regarding the steps to control prices.

Habib said that the premier issued directives to immediately take action against profiteers and hoarders. He added that the Punjab government dispatched wheat before time while there was a 25 per cent extra production of sugarcane crop recorded this year.

The state minister said that the market rates will be reduced that will benefit the citizens. He said that PM Khan was briefed over the steps to curb inflation in Punjab.

Farrukh Habib said that health cards will be issued to all families across Punjab. PM Khan reviewed the steps regarding the issuance of health cards in Punjab, he added.

The state minister said that a record increase in inflation was witnessed globally due to the coronavirus pandemic, whereas, the prices of petroleum products have also increased in the international market.

He added that the prices of petroleum products are still low in Pakistan as compared to the other regional countries.

