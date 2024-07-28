Govt to release all JI workers as anti-inflation sit-in enters third day

RAWALPINDI: The federal government on Sunday decided to release all detained workers of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) as the party’s ongoing sit-in at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh against skyrocketing electricity bills entered third day, ARY News reported.

The development came following negotiations between delegations of government and Jamat-e-Islami at Commissioner Office, Rawalpindi.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister Amir Muqam, senior PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badr Shahbaz comprised the government team. Senior JI leader Liaquat Baloch was leading the four-member delegation.

Speaking to journalists after negotiations, Atta Tarar said that the government wants to resolve issues through dialogue. “JI had provided a list of 35 detained workers, and the government has issued orders for their release”, he noted.

The minister pointed out that Rs50 billion subsidy has already been given to electricity consumers using up to 200 units. He claimed that the government has saved the country from default and reduced inflation, which according to him was at 4 per cent in 2018.

He expressed hope that the next round of negotiations would lead to a resolution of all issues and an end to the JI sit-in. He emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing public issues and providing relief to the people.

Responding to a question, Tarar said that Energy Minister Awais Leghari would brief the opposition on energy issue once he returns from China.

He also mentioned that the government is working to reduce expenses, implement economic reforms, and attract foreign investment. He stated that the government’s mission is to stabilise the rupee, provide employment, and promote digital space.

‘Technical committee’

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Amir Muqam announced that a technical committee will meet with Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leaders to discuss and resolve issues.

Muqam said that the committee will assess the current situation and determine the best course of action to move forward. He emphasised the need to review expenditures and make decisions accordingly.

The minister expressed hope that the technical committee’s meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami would yield positive results. He stated that the government is committed to finding solutions and is willing to engage in dialogue to address the concerns of all parties involved.

JI to continue sit-in

Separately, JI leader Liaquat Baloch – while speaking to journalists – said that the government committee has taken note of all their demands and agreed to form a technical committee to discuss the matters further.

Baloch noted that the sit-in protest is aimed at resolving public issues, including unaffordable electricity and petrol prices, and the burden of additional taxes on the salaried class. He also criticised the IPPs, calling them a “cancer” that has become a death warrant for the country.

The Jamat-e-Islami leader expressed hope that if the government committee works sincerely, relief will be provided to the people. He confirmed that the party will meet with the government team again to discuss the issues.

Baloch also raised concerns about the arrest of Jamat-e-Islami workers, stating that 35 workers have been sent to various jails. However, the government negotiating team assured that the detained workers will be released soon.

Moreover, the JI leader said that the party would continue its sit-in until demands are not met.