Pakistan to Retire 60% of Vehicle Fleet; Savings to be Diverted to Public Relief

ISLAMABAD: A high-level consultative meeting chaired by President Asif Ali Zardari has directed that funds saved through government austerity measures be redirected toward public relief. The meeting also reached a landmark decision to immediately decommission 60% of the government’s vehicle fleet, ARY News reported.

The session, which focused on Pakistan’s economy, energy sector, and the regional impact of the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, and all four Provincial Chief Ministers.

According to a post-meeting statement, officials conducted a detailed review of the regional situation and its implications for national security. Leadership directed that all necessary measures be taken to alleviate the burden of inflation on the public.

The forum was briefed on strategies to ensure the availability of essential commodities. Furthermore, representatives from all four provinces provided updates on their respective initiatives to manage the ongoing crisis.

بچت اقدامات سے حاصل فنڈزعوامی ریلیف پرخرچ کرنے کا فیصلہ،اعلامیہ صدر آصف زرداری کی زیرصدارت اعلی سطح اجلاس، اعلامیہ جاری#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/ALXbRDTTLL — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 30, 2026

The meeting specifically addressed economic and energy pressures, focusing on the rising cost of fuel and the potential impact on oil and gas supplies.

The meeting emphasized the need for a coordinated national strategy to manage the ongoing crisis. Participants were informed that the country maintains ample fuel reserves, and supplies are being provided to the public without disruption.

The Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) briefed the forum on high-level international diplomatic efforts, including his meetings yesterday with counterparts from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Furthermore, it was decided that funds generated through government austerity measures—which include cutting expenditures and halting the development budget—will be diverted to public relief.

As part of these measures, the government will immediately ground 60% of the official vehicle fleet.

Leadership expressed a firm determination to protect the most vulnerable segments of society during these difficult times.

The meeting also directed that a public awareness campaign be launched to encourage fuel conservation and the use of public transport during the crisis.