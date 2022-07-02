Govt to shift public buildings on solar energy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to shift public buildings to solar energy amid the energy crisis, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Task Force on Solar Energy. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

In a statement, the Information Minister said that the meeting reviewed various measures to increase the production of solar energy and decided to shift public buildings on solar energy.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the meeting has also decided to set up solar plants where electricity is being provided on subsidy. “The participants have also mulled over formulating policies to promote energy-saving and green energy,” she added.

She further said that steps were being taken to further increase the solar energy capacity, adding that the use of solar panels would also enable the government to sale additional power to grid stations.

In this regard, the Information Minister said, work on 4,000-5,000 MW projects would start soon and the task force would present the recommendations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier in June, the Federal and Punjab governments decided to launch a power-saving drive in government departments. “Air-conditioners of the Grade-17 to 20 officers will be kept shut for three hours during the working time,” sources said.

According to sources, the government has decided to keep the officers in loop after general public in its power-saving campaign. The Wapda, LESCO, FBR and Railways departments will be part of the drive.

