PTI govt committed to provide transport facilities to Karachi residents: PM

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday to discuss ongoing transport projects in Karachi, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Asad Umar apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan of progress on various development projects in Karachi including Green Line BRT and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

PM Khan while regretting that the past governments had neglected Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan, resolved that the federal government would ensure transport facilities to the residents of the country’s largest city.

The prime minister was further briefed that the approval process for the initiation of the New Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) would be completed soon.

The federal government will ensure the provision of transport facilities to the residents of Karachi, he told Asad Umar.

He said ensuring easy access of labourers and manpower to industries for employment in Karachi is one of the top priorities of the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi on September 11 to inaugurate several development projects in the metropolis.

According to sources, the prime minister during his visit will perform the groundbreaking of the modern Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

He will also chair a meeting at Governor House Karachi to review progress work on Karachi’s Green Line BRT project and other federally funded projects.